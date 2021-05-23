Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,658 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 92,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

