Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

