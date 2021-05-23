KeyCorp Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 13,076,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,256,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

