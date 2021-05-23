KeyFi Price Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $42,227.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,660 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.