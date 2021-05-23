Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Financial Survey

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 1.97 -$6.72 million N/A N/A First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.26 $10.42 million N/A N/A

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -7.31% 5.89% 0.24% First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10%

Summary

First Acceptance beats Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

