Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 94 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

