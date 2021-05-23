KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $22.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNBE. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 248,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,934. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

