Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Critical Analysis

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 0.99 -$874.17 million $11.51 4.50 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 10.92 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 43.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 3 0 2.33 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.06%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

