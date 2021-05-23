Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 6%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 19,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 569,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

