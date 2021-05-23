Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.