LGCY Network Market Cap Hits $36.96 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $654,218.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

