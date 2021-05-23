Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

LBRT stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $14,668,200.00. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock worth $98,610,202 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

