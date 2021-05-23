Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$140.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.38.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at C$84.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.