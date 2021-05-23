LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $111,565.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.82 or 0.00844721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.18 or 0.07954395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077788 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.