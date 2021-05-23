Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 451.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

