Loki (LOKI) Tops One Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,050.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.03 or 0.06017193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.79 or 0.01562875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00403937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00141794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.34 or 0.00628656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00423443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.