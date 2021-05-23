MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $22.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.75 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

