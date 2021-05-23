Main Street Research LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.