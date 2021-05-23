MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,243,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.