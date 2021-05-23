MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,977 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

