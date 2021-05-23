MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

NOC traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $370.46. 682,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.81 and its 200-day moving average is $314.44. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

