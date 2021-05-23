MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 600,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.