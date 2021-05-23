MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.46. 682,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

