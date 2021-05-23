MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

