MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $860.77. 692,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,375. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.00 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $820.45 and its 200 day moving average is $738.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

