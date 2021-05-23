Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.90 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

