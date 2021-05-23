Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.26.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.21.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

