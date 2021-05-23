Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

