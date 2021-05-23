Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.01. 1,846,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.