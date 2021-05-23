Martin J. Wygod Buys 5,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forian stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 80,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth $144,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

