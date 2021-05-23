Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.15.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

