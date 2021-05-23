Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 197,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 1,721,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

