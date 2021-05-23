McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,877. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

