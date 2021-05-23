MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDWD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,775. The company has a market cap of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.