Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $686,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

