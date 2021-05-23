Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 209.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 293,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 76,595 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.18. 10,366,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

