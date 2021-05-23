Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

