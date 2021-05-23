Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,361. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $845.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

