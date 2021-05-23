Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.