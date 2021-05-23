Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 166.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,365. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

