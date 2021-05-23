Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.19. 672,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,764. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average is $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

