Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. The company had a trading volume of 606,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.69 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.29 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.