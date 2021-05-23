Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,083 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.