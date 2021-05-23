Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 39,111,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,844,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

