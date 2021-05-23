Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.10 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $257,225.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001441 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

DNA is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

