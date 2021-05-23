Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

MTD traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,264.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,181.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $721.61 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

