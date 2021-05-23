Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,471. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $721.61 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,264.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

