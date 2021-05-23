Michael P. Huerta Buys 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Michael P. Huerta bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.08 per share, with a total value of $23,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,971.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.