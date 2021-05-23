Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

