Minereum (MNE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,041.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Minereum has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $59,041.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,257,766 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

